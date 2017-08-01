How To Streamline Your Weekend Away Packing Situation

Why is it that every time you try and go away for the weekend you end up schlepping a wheelie case, a holdall, a handbag, a bumbag and several of those canvas totes along with you as you leg it to catch the train/plane/your lift outta there?
That's all about to change, though. Years and years of weekends away means that we here at Refinery29 have managed to get packing down to a fine art. You're currently in the presence of a woman who has done month-long travels on hand luggage alone, who once took just a handbag on a three-day excursion to the country and, most impressive of all, bought three super-heavy winter coats in an LA thrift store and managed to make it back home to London without coughing up for excess baggage*.
So from us to you, here are some tips for how to maximise packing space.
*Wearing two winter coats on an 11-hour plane journey in July: not recommended.