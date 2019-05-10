When Glossier launched its debut fragrance, You, in solid form, it's fair to say perfume addicts went wild. The scent was a big hit already – thanks to the key ingredient being, yup, your natural aroma – but the Instagrammable impact of a diddy pebble-sized solid perfume had even sceptics hooked.
With micro bags reigning supreme over the past few seasons, solid perfumes have answered our prayers – they're small enough to solve the which-product-do-I-sacrifice conundrum, and come in pretty packaging to boot.
From warm amber and musk bases to fresh, floral notes perfect for summer, we've rounded up our favourite solid perfumes. Just warm the formulas with your fingers, swipe across your pulse points, and you're good to go.