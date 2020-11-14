Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Software Engineer & Singer In A Band On 36k

Housing costs: £740 base rent per month (hello, London).

Loan payments: N/A (I already paid off my student overdraft).

Utilities: £18.75 for my share of the gas and electric, £3.22 TV licence, £40.85 council tax, £7.50 water.

Transportation: ~£65 long distance trains, ~£50 transport around London (when not locked down).

Phone bill: £10 per month SIM only (I bought the handset outright last year).

Student loan: £92 per month. My current balance is £51,830.90, laughable really as the more you earn, the more interest they whack on the top. I just try to think of it as a tax in order to spare my sanity.

Savings? £400 in a pot per month in my bank account (I should really look to invest as it’s just sitting there), £100 per month into holiday pot (I try to put into this but end up taking it out if I overspend), £100 into a locked pot for a new laptop, £50 for reserved band spending (although I normally have to spend more than this).

Other: £10 Spotify, £3 musical instrument insurance, £20 to band bank account (we set this up last year and this barely scratches the surface), £80 split between Mind, Nordoff Robbins (a music therapy charity), the Music Venue Trust and the Stephen Lawrence Trust – my company lets me donate this pre-tax, which is pretty great.