In honour of Chanel’s upcoming Mademoiselle Privé exhibition in Tokyo, Sofia Coppola has created a new short film that is the ultimate tribute to the French fashion house. Stitching together the brand’s most iconic moments, the Lost in Translation filmmaker chronicles Chanel’s lasting impact on the fashion industry using a combination of archival footage, modern campaigns and vintage imagery.
In Homage to Mademoiselle opens with a 1978 ad starring the original French ingenue Catherine Deneuve, then flashes through some of the label’s most recognisable moments. From black and white footage of Coco Chanel sewing her own designs to clips of the ever glamorous Jackie Kennedy wearing that pink suit, the film highlights Chanel's undeniable influence throughout cultural history.
Coppola also showcases the brand’s modern muses, spotlighting Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart, all of whom have fronted campaigns for the brand in recent years. Piecing together vintage advertisements and contemporary campaigns in a dreamy collage, the film celebrates the fashion house’s story from all angles, from the creation of the very first LBD to the enduring success of Chanel No.5 perfume.
Some of the brand’s most infamous shows also feature, with sequences centring on the extravagance of the annual catwalks at the Grand Palais in Paris. One particularly beautiful moment shows Chanel’s late creative director Karl Lagerfeld walking side by side with Lily-Rose Depp, who wears a ruffled pink tulle gown.
Set to the ethereal sounds of Grimes' "Oblivion", the film is a dreamlike amalgamation of haute couture and French glamour, marrying the famous faces of modern Chanel with its historical significance as a luxury fashion house. An exploration of the brand’s eternal power, In Homage to Mademoiselle is the ultimate Chanel highlights reel for any fashion obsessive.
Watch the film below.
