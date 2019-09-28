Your birthday is the one day of the year where you have a free pass to go hard with glam: get a lavish mani, spring for a fancy facial, book that bougie massage. For Margot Robbie, her 29th birthday in Paris in July was all the reason she needed to switch up her usual polished look for something no less glam, but very different.
In a #FlashbackFriday photo posted to Instagram by Robbie's longtime makeup artist Pati Dubroff this morning, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is shown in a bright peach-coloured bob wig with a fringe, gunmetal eyeshadow on her lids, and two silver star stickers under her eyes. Dubroff, Robbie, and her longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that the trip was hands down the most fun they've had working together. "Wigs were involved," Dubroff shared. "Lots of wigs, lots of glitter, crazy clubs, crazy friends."
Robbie added that her 29th birthday celebration was definitely one for the books. "It was a big 29th; I don't need a 30th," she said. By the look of her big smile in the photo, it's safe to say that Robbie's wig moment was one of the most memorable (and photogenic) parts of it all. It's also proof that, even with neon orange hair, Robbie still looks like the red-carpet queen she always is.
