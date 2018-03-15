How To Keep Your Instagram Feed From Depressing You

There's plenty of research to suggest that too much social media use can be linked to mental health problems like anxiety and depression. One study from 2017 even suggests that Instagram is the worst app for your mental health because the endless parade of photos makes it easier to compare your own life to the perfectly filtered images on your feed. With that in mind, it's no wonder why so many of us gravitate towards digital detoxes to clear our heads.
Sure, social media's effect on your mental health depends on your personal history and the way you use your apps. But even when your Instagram feed really is overwhelming you, it can be hard to put down your phone or even delete your account — and you shouldn't have to.
Larry Rosen, PhD, a research psychologist who explores our relationship with technology, says that as humans, we have an innate need to communicate, and technology has thankfully made it easier. That's not a bad thing, and if you find yourself bogged down or overwhelmed by your social media feed, there are healthy habits you can adopt to make your time online more positive, without having to go completely off the radar. Read on for a few expert-backed tips.
