A Full-Body Workout Designed For Small Bedrooms

It's a surreal year to be in university, to put it mildly. Everything is different, from what classes look like to your sex life. Your fitness routine might be a challenge too. Even if you're back in halls and your university's gym is open, you might be avoiding hitting it because many health experts have deemed fitness centres unsafe — or just because it's not your thing.
Enter: this workout, which is specifically engineered for your small bedroom (whether in a houseshare or in halls) by Mackenzie Ross, a top instructor at Barry's fitness classes. What makes it good for the dorm? It requires very little space and very little equipment.
Do these circuits on their own for a great mini-workout, or do them back-to-back for a full-body exercise session. Just be prepared to hit up the showers when you're done — you'll be sure to work up a sweat.