ICYMI, Skinnydip London Does Clothing. Here Are 11 Pieces We’d Buy

Did you know that Skinnydip London — they of the fun and funky phone cases, the colour-pop stationery sets and cute cartoon collabs — also does clothing? And not just any clothing. There's an entire range of drool-worthy pieces — think serotonin-boosting brights, mood-lifting motifs and Skinnydip’s signature Y2K flair — that will bring joy to your autumn wardrobe and add a much-needed spring to your step.
As we venture further into a season defined by shorter days and darker nights, and against an increasingly uncertain political backdrop, it’s exactly what the fashion doctor ordered. Sure, a floral-embroidered Penny Lane coat, tongue-in-cheek graphic tee or smiley-printed fleece can't solve all our problems but we could all do with a little more playfulness in our lives, right?
So if you’re partial to a butterfly print, a maximalist at heart or simply looking for something bright and bold to jumpstart your autumn dressing, read on for the 11 Skinnydip pieces guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the brands, products or services we think you need to know about now – from cult classics to much-hyped newbies.