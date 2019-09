The Skinny On Shopping For Skinny Jeans

There's much to be said for skinny jeans that fit you like a glove. Our wardrobe would be in a sad state of affairs without at least one tapered pair that hugs our frame (and our bum !) just so. Over time and with frequent wear, though, even a "perfect" pair of jeans can fall prey to sagging, bagging, and fading. To help troubleshoot these dilemmas and extend the life of your denim, we talked with the field experts at Paige DL1961 , and American Eagle Outfitters for the real skinny on our skinnies.