So what if you're getting a little bit of a sting after a salicylic or sulfur-rich clay mask ? It's probably fine in moderation. A bit of redness after a weekly chemical exfoliation ? Providing it’s from a reputable brand and you’re not cocktailing it with a handful of other actives and you have tapered use in gradually, also okay. But really having a painful reaction to every step in your routine, or trying to 'stick it out' when using a new product? That’s a sign it’s not right for you. That doesn’t mean it has to go to waste. Whenever I try something that causes a reaction on my face, I just use it on my body instead. And yes, I do have fabulously soft elbows, thank you very much.