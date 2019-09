Why You Get A Side Stitch While Running

Not necessarily — even elite athletes get side stitches sometimes. Studies have shown that people who exercise frequently tend to get fewer side stitches , but their side stitches are just as intense as the ones that less-conditioned people get. Other studies have looked at whether having a higher body mass index (BMI) can increase your likelihood of getting a side stitch, but it turns out there's no real link (not to mention, BMI doesn't give you any indication of a person's physical fitness). If you are new to exercise, your best bet is to progressively increase the intensity of your workouts rather than jump into something over your head, Dr. Strickland says.