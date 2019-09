Folding stools are the best for seating that is easy to pull out in a pinch and simple to stow away after guests head home. The Danish designer Poul Hundevad designed gorgeous sculptural folding stools out of teak and leather in the 1950s. Keep an eye out at vintage furniture shops and flea markets where these can be purchased for a bargain. They look great on either side of a coffee table, or at the foot of a queen bed. Add some texture with a sheepskin throw and it will be tempting to keep them out all the time. For anyone in a hurry, Serena & Lily makes a very nice teak and canvas version.