Do Revenge Thrillers Like Shining Girls Actually Serve Assault Survivors?

Over the course of their conversations we learn that Kirby’s name is an alias which she began using after suffering a near-fatal attack six years prior. The incident, which happened from behind, left her with no image of her attacker; his voice and the intricate scars on her stomach are the only markers of the event. Kirby believes that this very specific scarring will prove whether the two incidents are connected – the presence of matching marks on Julia’s body is all she needs to confirm her suspicions.