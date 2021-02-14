The Sexual Problem COVID Is Causing That No One Is Talking About

What has really upset her, though, is the effect it has had on her relationship with her husband, emotionally and sexually. "We didn’t have the most consistent sex life pre-COVID, although I did feel we were a lot happier than we had been in a while, before the pandemic hit." Since falling ill last year, she confides that they’ve only had sex once. "It was completely different for me," she says openly. "Of course, I tried not to show it, but I felt breathless at times and super fatigued after." She describes feeling as if she’d done a major workout. I ask if she feels like the symptoms have held her back from having sex since? "Yes. I think about the fact that we’re not doing it and the effect it’s having on our relationship probably every day."