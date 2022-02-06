4 p.m. — The next hour or so moves so quickly. Job 3 wants me! They can't initiate formal paperwork since so many people are out in preparation for the Christmas holiday, but they say I will have a job with them come January. I wish I had something in writing to make it feel more official, but I'm still so excited! It's literally an eleventh-hour Christmas miracle situation that I'm getting this job. I ask the recruiter what the salary band is for this role, out of curiosity, and she tells me it caps at $105,000. I'm not about to play any sort of hardball to try to earn an extra $5,000 a year, and I feel glad that even if I'm potentially leaving that money on the table, it's not a huge amount.