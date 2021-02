This Natural Ingredient Is Going Viral For Making Skin Healthy & Hydrated

Another brand is Modern Botany , which was cofounded by Dr Simon Jackson. He told me of their seaweed scavenging process. "We’re lucky as we live in a remote area of Ireland, down in West Cork, so when we collect our species they are not harvested but foraged from the beaches. After storms, we collect the naturally washed up seaweed. We really do have the freshest and most unpolluted seaweed right on our doorstep." Seaweed is one of the brand's ‘big five’ ingredients which they’ll be featuring in their skincare selection, coming later this year. For now, they make a number of fragrance products.I’m sure seaweed – and indeed all marine extracts – will only continue to rise in popularity. I can’t find any head-to-head trials of seaweed against other hydrating ingredients but, as with all extracts, you should use seaweed as one of many tools in your arsenal. There is no holy grail in beauty but there are lots of fabulous options.Good luck,Daniela