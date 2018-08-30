This Brand Has Our Autumn Wardrobe On Lockdown

The long hot summer draws on, as does the battle to stay looking cool in the heat. Let’s be frank; we’re British, and hot weather throws us – and our wardrobes – into a spin.
If, like us, you’re ushering in autumn and all its sartorial allowances – hunting down a new pair of killer boots and eyeing up your next statement winter coat – then you’re in luck. To celebrate Scotch & Soda’s Fall/Winter '18 collection, we looked to London for inspiration. The city is at its best when littered with crispy golden leaves and a touch of frost, and Scotch & Soda has created the ideal transitional London uniform – from pub to club, dinner party and meeting, the brand's newest collection is full of treats to see you through the change in seasons.
We took three new faces to east London’s favourite street, Columbia Road – home to the flower market and some of the city’s best boozers and boutiques – to put some of our favourite looks from the line to the test.
Prints are big news for autumn, so be an early adopter and wear clashing or matching prints together. Take Scotch & Soda’s soon-to-be cult deep burgundy and pop pink check knitted three-piece: wear as separates with denim, or go bold and wear all together with trainers for maximum just-threw-this-on style. This is the kind of outfit that can see you through an entire weekend, from stroll in the park to drinks with friends – the ultimate lesson in London smart-casual.
This emerald green silk shirt and matching trousers worn with a red boot is the ultimate boardroom to birthday party get-up. The shirt will also look great worn with wide-leg denim and mules before the weather really cools down. Gold jewellery and bottle green is a match made in east London heaven.
When it comes to tailoring, an '80s-inspired suit jacket will carry you through winter and into spring. The boxier the better, retro tailoring is the freshest way to make your workwear chic again – without a perm in sight. Pair with a cropped mid-wash denim jean and cosy cream knit, then throw everyone off the scent with some major bottle green platform boots. Blazers over long dresses keep frilly feminine frocks on the chicer side, too. Win-win.
Brighten up winter's darker months by embracing colour, like this blood orange chunky cable-knit jumper. Be a little unexpected and wear with bright green tracksuit bottoms and boots, or layer over a silk maxi skirt and white trainers for a texture-savvy look. All the athleisure you invested in this summer will look white-hot paired with heavier winter fabrics and tones.
As ever, florals for autumn are mandatory, but move things forwards with a seasonal palette across unexpected garments. This mustard yellow bomber jacket should be any floral fanatic's next move; wear with the matching silk trousers and chunky snake-print boots to keep it feeling fresh. If this beauty isn’t FROW for the September shows, we’ll eat our hat.
Who says gingham is for summer? Bolster your favourite prints with some autumn cool. Try pairing gingham trousers with wine-coloured woollens for a great British look.
We can’t talk London style in wintertime without ticking off occasion wear. Between Christmas dos and cocktails with girlfriends, it’s nigh on impossible to keep our wardrobes interesting. This time round, try breaking some long-held rules. Shake off form-fitting LBDs and go full '70s with loud tailoring, pussy bow blouses and a tweed car coat for the Uber home. A black dress never goes out of fashion, but keep your platformed foot one step ahead and opt for a '70s vintage-style dress in a longer length with sleeves to match. Footwear should be disco-inspired – think halfway between Joni Mitchell and Cher, and you're there.
A giant neck-bow blouse may not scream 'investment buy' but when has a statement top and jeans ever not been a good idea? Every London girl knows that a showstopper shirt worn with heels and denim is best practice for cool winter nights out.
When it comes to tailoring, push the boat out – there’s nothing better for dancing in than a fruity suit. Slip a frilly Pepto-Bismol pink shirt underneath this metallic pink three-piece for maximum wow.
