The 5 Autumn/Winter Boot Styles We Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

A good pair of boots is an essential component of any winter wardrobe. While most people change up their outfits daily, once they’ve settled on a pair of boots that are comfortable and they feel great in, they’ll wear them day in, day out – which is why it’s important to invest in a good pair.
This season, there are so many new and classic styles to pick from, whether you’re looking for the chunky-soled variety, an elevated Chelsea boot or the knee-high style that dominated the AW21 catwalks. schuh is exactly where to find them.
The brand’s new range has something for everyone, whether you’re after flat or heeled, ankle or long, plain or printed. It’s super affordable too, with prices starting from just £25. What’s more, if you bring an old pair of shoes to recycle in-store, you’ll receive £5 off your next pair as part of schuh’s Sell Your Soles scheme. Great for the planet, great for the old bank balance, right?
Below, we’ve selected our favourite new season boots to shop now. Which style will you opt for?