The scariest films are the ones that catch you by surprise. And I'm not talking about your classic 'he's behind you' jump scares; I mean the type of movie that lulls you into a vague sense of security (or at least an understanding of where you're at) and then flips, twists and bends all sense of comfort you thought you'd been holding on to.
Midsommar fits that bill. Florence Pugh stars in Hereditary director Ari Aster's new horror film which, according to early reviews, is a uniquely terrifying combination. We've got a rom-com romp meets disturbing horror film on our hands and the trailer alone had the Refinery29 office shook. Something (we don't find out what straightaway) tragic happens to Pugh's character Dani, and she joins her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) on his lads holiday to a festival in Sweden. The trip goes rogue and suddenly there's blood, screaming and the death culty threat of not being allowed to leave the festival at all.
You know which other films fit the 'secret scary' brief, though? Pretty much all your childhood favourites which, despite having a family-friendly sugar coating, scarred us all for life. Sure, I'm exaggerating a little, but there's a big part of me that still winces at the thought of having to rewatch the last 15 minutes of the Jungle Book.
You've got to have the stomach for these sneaky 'accidental' horrors, you see. If you're wondering why some members of the R29 team are already quaking in their boots over the mere Midsommar reviews (it totally looks like one of those brilliantly terrifying films that'll leave us scarred and in pieces without properly understanding why), it's because most of us are still recovering from the trauma inflicted in our younger years. Laugh as you might, but we've all been there. All those supposedly PG films and TV shows that stopped us from sleeping back in our youth? They still have an impact on our horror movie tolerance right now – all the more so because they weren't meant to be terrifying. Click through to find out which ones still have us sweating as grown-ups, and tell us about your secret childhood screen fear in the comments below. There's safety in numbers...