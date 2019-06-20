You've got to have the stomach for these sneaky 'accidental' horrors, you see. If you're wondering why some members of the R29 team are already quaking in their boots over the mere Midsommar reviews (it totally looks like one of those brilliantly terrifying films that'll leave us scarred and in pieces without properly understanding why), it's because most of us are still recovering from the trauma inflicted in our younger years. Laugh as you might, but we've all been there. All those supposedly PG films and TV shows that stopped us from sleeping back in our youth? They still have an impact on our horror movie tolerance right now – all the more so because they weren't meant to be terrifying. Click through to find out which ones still have us sweating as grown-ups, and tell us about your secret childhood screen fear in the comments below. There's safety in numbers...