Easy Savings Tips Everyone Should Follow

If you’re finding it hard to let go of your small expenditures, try putting them in context. Figure out your hourly salary, and calculate how many hours you’d have to work to afford your third bottomless boozy brunch this month. Is it worth it? On the flip side, think about something you’ve always wanted — maybe it’s a trip to Paris or a surprise for one of your parents. Then calculate how long it would take for you to be able to afford it if you stopped spending so much on the little things. Having a big goal in mind will keep you motivated. That doesn’t mean you should stop treating yourself entirely, but thinking about the big picture will make it so much easier to get your finances in check.