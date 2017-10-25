Quick & Easy Tips For Saving To Take A Year Abroad

Where do you want to live, and how much will it cost to make that a reality? Let’s say you’ve always wanted to live in Thailand. Research the cost of living there — look at rent, food, transportation, etc. Don’t forget the boring stuff, like health insurance. Would you want to work while you’re abroad? Think critically about how long it might take you to get a position, and what you might reasonably earn. Also consider what the numbers would look like if you had no income at all that year. Then consider any costs you’ll need to cover on the home front, like renting a storage unit for your furniture and belongings. And always give yourself a buffer in case of emergencies.