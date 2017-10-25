Your Money M.O. Profile: Debt By A Thousand Avocado Toasts

You try to save, but usually end up transferring cash back into your checking account when you’re running low before payday. You pride yourself on never getting overdrawn, which means you don’t worry about putting charges on your credit card — what harm could $15 at a time do? Everyone you know has some credit card debt, you’re still young, and your salary is only going to increase from here. That second glass of rosé isn’t going to make or break you, right?