7 Photographs Of Young Women Working Their Saturday Jobs

Over the past months, photographer Lewis Khan has been capturing women across the UK who work weekend jobs for JOB TODAY.
The exhibition, entitled ‘Saturday Girls', is a collection of photos of women aged 16 - 29 years old doing what they do, every weekend.
The documentary style exhibition shows 10 workers including Collette Conlin, an usher at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle, Suzie Hawkins, a florist from Manchester and Helen Adeyera, a weekend hairdresser studying Computer Science at Coventry University.
You can see Saturday Girls at the Woolff Gallery, 89 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4PU from 1st – 3rd November 2018.
