Stylish Sandals For All Your Summer Outings

Whether you’re attending a wedding, taking a seaside stroll, exploring a new city or spending your days in the office, in summer, comfortable shoes are a must. Little black booties are moving to the back of our closet to make way for summer's official footwear: sandals.
This season's offering of slides, pointy-toe flats and block heels is tempting us to play with colour, try the transparent trend and add some minimalist mules to our collection. Not a fan of showing your toes? No sweat, we've got you covered. Here are some of our favourites, suitable for all your summer outings.