Salary Story: I Was Offered 12k More Elsewhere, So My Employer Matched It

Age: 28
Location: Leeds
Current industry and job title: UX, user research manager
Current salary: £72,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: £16,000 in 2015
Biggest salary jump: £60,000 to £72,000 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: Never dropped, luckily
Biggest negotiation regret: When accepting the initial job offer with my current company I wish I had pushed for a higher salary. When I found out how much everybody else earns I felt very underpaid for the amount of work I was doing.
Best salary advice: When applying for jobs, never tell them your actual salary as if you’ve been with your current company a while you’re probably underpaid compared to the market. Tell them what you think you should be earning as your market value, then you’ll be offered a better salary.