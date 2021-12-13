Salary Story: I Got Promoted At A Christmas Party

Best salary advice: Know your worth, quantify the value you add, use your leverage and do your research. You should be keeping a record of your achievements and accomplishments on an ongoing basis, making sure that these are at the forefront of decision-makers' minds and that you can succinctly detail what you have been doing and how this has improved outcomes. Your line manager will have a difficult time turning down a £5,000 pay rise if you can demonstrate how you've saved the company £50,000 or won contracts generating £1 million of new business. You will need to do this for performance reviews anyway but really it should be something you track and update regularly – it's so useful on a personal level to look back on and a record of your demonstrable contributions will be invaluable for salary negotiations. It's also great for a pick-me-up on those days where you're facing impostor syndrome or need a little ego boost.