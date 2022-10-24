Salary Story: I Played The Long Game & Tripled My Salary To 45k In 3 Years

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 32
Location: Leeds
Current industry and job title: Educational psychologist in local government
Current salary: £45,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Nine
Starting salary: £5,000 (plus accommodation) in 2011
Biggest salary jump: £24,000 to £45,000 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: £28,000 to £15,000 in 2018
Best salary advice: Get a professional qualification even if it means a reduction in pay in the short term.