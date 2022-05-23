Salary Story: From Cabin Crew To Civil Service (On 35k More)

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 28
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Civil servant
Current salary: £57,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Seven
Starting salary: £22,000 in 2014
Biggest salary jump: £42,000 to £57,000 in 2020
Biggest salary drop: £22,000 to £18,000 in 2017
Biggest negotiation regret: Not being more forceful with my negotiations. The first time I tried to negotiate, I cried afterwards. Come armed with facts and stats, speak to colleagues and know your worth!
Best salary advice: Talk to friends, people in your network and colleagues about your salary. Information is key.