Salary Story: I’m 25 & I Make 90k Working In AI

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 25
Location: London
Current industry and job title: NLP (natural language processing) engineer
Current salary: £90,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Three
Location: London
Current industry and job title: NLP (natural language processing) engineer
Current salary: £90,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Three
Starting salary: £32,000 in 2019
Biggest salary jump: £45,000 to £90,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: N/A
Biggest salary jump: £45,000 to £90,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: N/A
Biggest negotiation regret: I was told by my recruiter that the salary limit for my previous role was £40,000 so they’d try and get me £42,500. In the interview with the employer I asked for £45,000 as this was the minimum I was willing to accept but I regret not asking for £50,000, which was the actual amount I wanted and believed I deserved.
Best salary advice: Always do your research. There is so much information about salary ranges for different levels of experience, locations and industries. It’s never been so transparent to gain understanding of what your skills are worth so definitely utilise the tools available.