Salary Story: After 5 Years, I’m Finally Being Paid Fairly At 30k

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 26
Location: Manchester
Current industry and job title: Fundraising/third sector, senior individual giving executive
Current salary: £30,800
Number of years employed since school or university: Five
Starting salary: Unpaid internship to start, then £21,000 in 2017
Biggest salary jump: £25,000 to £30,800 in 2021
Biggest salary drop: £26,500 to £25,000 in 2020
Biggest negotiation regret: When I moved from London to Manchester, I took a job that was not in the third sector, doing digital marketing. I had never negotiated anything before as charity salaries are usually quite fixed. They offered me £500 more a year than my existing salary after a very lacklustre negotiation on my part. I should have pushed more and really regret not doing so. The fact that I was moving from London, where salaries are typically higher, threw me off but I lost so many benefits by moving to a startup that I ended up worse off overall.
Best salary advice: Never give your current salary, only what you are expecting. If you won't accept a job under a certain salary then just be honest about that. In my latest job move I was upfront from the start that I wouldn't accept lower than £30,000, which was the top of their range. They appreciated that honesty and offered it to me straight up.
I wanted to share my salary story to show that it's not all huge jumps and fast progression. A lot of sectors are really slow to navigate, don't accept negotiation or offer any raises. It has been a slog and due to life circumstances like moving cities and a toxic job that didn't work out, then taking a job I was overqualified for to escape, I've had to job-hop a lot. Now that I'm in a role that challenges me, pays fairly and offers progression, I hope that my future salary story will be better.