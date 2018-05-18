How A Nonprofit Manager Talked Her Way Out Of A $5,000 Raise

In our series My Salary Story, women with years of career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way. Interested in contributing your salary story? Email us here.
Previously, we talked to a 33-year-old senior manager in tech who weathered Wall Street layoffs. Today, we connect with a nonprofit senior manager who worries she's being paid less than a junior colleague with less experience.
Age: 32
Current Location: Washington, DC
Current Industry & Title: Nonprofit, Senior Manager
Starting Salary: $700/month in 2007
Current Salary: $95,000/year
Number of years employed: 11
Biggest Salary Jump: $36,500-$65,000
Biggest Salary Drop: "I made less going from grad school to working part-time after graduation, but I haven't had a strict salary drop in terms of full-time work."
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not asking for the salary I wanted and later learning I probably would have gotten it."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "I know everyone says to know your worth, but it's really hard in niche fields. No job I've ever had is on Glassdoor, and I've always worked at small organizations so it is even harder to talk to coworkers about salary. Try to talk to friends or professional peers at other organizations. And even though it can feel silly, practice negotiation conversations with a friend or partner!"
