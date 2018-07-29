This Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reboot Is Not Good News

If I don’t sound particularly enthused, that's because the original Sabrina was such a huge part of my tween years. Unlike a show like Queer Eye – which most millennials were too young to appreciate first time round – Sabrina sticks firmly in my mind (I can even whistle the screechy 'rock music' theme tune). In the early 2000s, I would get my Nickelodeon fix at my grandparents' house after school, usually with some chicken and chips or a huge slab of my grandma's fruit cake on hand. Sabrina was a feelgood show with a laughter track, all about a geeky girl (Melissa Joan Hart, now a Republican Mom who has dabbled in designing clothes for boys and mommy blogging, weirdly) with amazing powers and no idea how to use them. Like Bernard’s Watch, Aquila and The Queen's Nose – British shows I also loved watching around the same time – Sabrina had a sense of otherworldliness so far removed from the dull London suburbs where I lived. Plus, it was pretty surreal, from the sarcastic quips of Salem – a witch in the body of a cat – to cameos from everyone from Ringo Starr to Britney to Coolio, to the time Sabrina accidentally went back in time to the '60s or, er, when her family guested on Jerry Springer (yes, this really did happen).