Make sure to recce a new morning run route in the light to establish whether you’ll feel safe running it alone at 6am. Ideally you want something that is well-lit, with a flow of people or cars, and is not completely isolated, even if that means running a two-mile stretch back and forth. Tell your partner or flatmate (or friend, if you live alone) how far you plan on running, wear something bright or high-visibility and a head torch if necessary, and always have your phone with you. It’s also wise either to ditch the headphones, only listen in one ear or keep the music low so that you can hear the traffic, other runners and pedestrians easily. Try to find a running buddy or group to run with if possible – it would make waking up to meet someone so much easier, not to mention safer.