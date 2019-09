What It Means When Your Ruling Planet Goes Retrograde

Given the current state of the planets — four are already retrograde and two more will join them in backspins of their own in the coming weeks — you'll forgive us for having retrogrades on the brain. These regular periods, in which a planet appears to be moving backward in the sky, are often assumed bad news, astrologically speaking. Sure, some certainly have the potential wreak havoc on our lives, but not all retrogrades are created equal — and neither are their influences on the signs of the Zodiac.