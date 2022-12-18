These Are Rightmove’s Most Viewed Homes Of 2022

It's been a long, gruelling year and we're craving proper annual leave with lots of Christmas films and cosy festive decor.
Christmas is also a time when a little bit of escapism doesn't go amiss, so we're jumping on Rightmove's most-viewed homes of the year list. They're absolute pads located all over the country from the Cornish coast to super-fancy Highgate in North London.
They're also huge, super-expensive and kitted out like an influencer's dream. Put it this way: one house has its own lift, while another has its own golf course – yes, really. Even Christine Quinn would be impressed.
Still, there's no harm in having a look, is there? Check out all five homes in this #propertygoals slideshow.