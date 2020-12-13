These Are Rightmove’s Most Viewed Homes Of 2020

This incredibly challenging year has made many of us question where and how we live, which is why research suggests even more renters will be leaving London in 2021.
As a result, coastal towns and peaceful country villages are becoming more popular than ever before. However, at the very top end of the property market, it appears that close proximity to the capital is still a serious plus.
Rightmove has revealed its five most viewed homes of 2020 and they're all in or within close proximity to London. They're also eye-wateringly expensive, absolutely gigantic and kitted out to a Kardashian-level specification.
Still, there's no harm in looking, is there?