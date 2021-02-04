How Rejina Pyo Changed Things Up

Creating clothes which genuinely align with real women's lives is what Pyo does best. It’s what set her apart from her contemporaries in 2017, when she debuted her first collection at London Fashion Week SS18, three years after founding her eponymous label. It’s what has gained her cult status both within and outside the industry, made her Greta dress and Olivia bag repeat sell-outs and seen her pieces imitated by the high street season after season. Whether it’s her ability to infuse collections with a nod to the past – a dagger collar here, a bowling shirt there – without succumbing to vintage pastiche, or her knack for creating an It bag, Pyo’s dedicated following has come to anticipate several aesthetic codes. For us, it’s her eye for colour. "When people ask me where I get my colour inspiration, they almost want me to say, 'Yes, I have this trend forecasting book I work from!'" she laughs. "It’s very instinctive and personal but I like what happens when you put two colours next to each other – each combination is different. An aubergine purple next to a mint green isn’t the same when it’s put next to a butter yellow. It’s like they have a conversation, it’s a chemical synergy, like they’re dating each other."