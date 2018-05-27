4 Korean Recipes From London Fashion Week Hero Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo is pretty much the main name you need to know in fashion right now. Her last two collections have stolen the show at London Fashion Week and, according to what we've been told, her AW18 collection is being hyped to the high heavens by buyers hoping to fill a Phoebe Philo-shaped hole.
But did you know that, even though she launched her first collection in 2014, Korean-born Pyo still found time that same year to write a cookbook alongside her Irish chef husband Jordan Bourke? Our Korean Kitchen came out in 2015 and, as expected, is as much of a masterpiece as Pyo's collections.
As soon as we came across the book in a pal's kitchen, we knew it was too good not to share. Click through to find four super tasty recipes straight from the woman herself.