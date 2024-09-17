All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Sometimes, a fashion collaboration just makes perfect sense, and that’s the case for Reformation x Kacey Musgraves. The sustainable cult brand has teamed up with the singer-songwriter on an earthy and pastoral-inspired collection that any fan (of it and/or singer) would love to don this autumn. Coinciding with Musgraves’ Deeper Well world tour, this collaboration transforms the feelings and images that the album’s songs evoke into a 17-piece capsule.
“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension,” Musgraves said, in a press release. “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.”
The collection includes a range of dresses, knitwear, matching separates, outerwear, and shoes in Reformation’s signature recycled and regenerative materials, along with a new custom floral print. From lace-detailed dresses and a plaid overcoat to a headscarf and leather riding boots, this collection is a dream if you’re a romantic, English countryside lover, or stylish horse girl (which Musgraves spoke to Refinery29 about!).
The singer gave a sneak peek of the collection recently, wearing the plaid milkmaid-esque mini dress for a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. There, she credited the collection as being the “perfect line for you to frolic around in.”
Like Musgraves' hit song “Too Good To Be True,” this collaboration may seem like there’s a catch, but there’s not. The only hurdle you’ll have to jump is carting up the much-anticipated pieces before they sell out.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your autumnal outfit game or enter your “demure” era, this collection has all the fashion must-haves you could want.
Shop the Reformation x Kacey Musgraves collaboration, which ranges between £28 and £498, now.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.