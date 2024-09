Sometimes, a fashion collaboration just makes perfect sense, and that’s the case for Reformation x Kacey Musgraves . The sustainable cult brand has teamed up with the singer-songwriter on an earthy and pastoral-inspired collection that any fan (of it and/or singer) would love to don this autumn. Coinciding with Musgraves’ Deeper Well world tour, this collaboration transforms the feelings and images that the album’s songs evoke into a 17-piece capsule.“Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension,” Musgraves said, in a press release. “Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle.”The collection includes a range of dresses, knitwear, matching separates, outerwear, and shoes in Reformation’s signature recycled and regenerative materials, along with a new custom floral print . From lace-detailed dresses and a plaid overcoat to a headscarf and leather riding boots, this collection is a dream if you’re a romantic, English countryside lover, or stylish horse girl (which Musgraves spoke to Refinery29 about!).