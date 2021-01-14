What does legacy mean to you? Often, we consider our legacies in terms of the future – something we leave behind to show that our lives have made an impact, improving circumstances for the next generation. Change, after all, is by definition an ongoing process; the old replaced by the new. Reebok’s latest campaign, #WriteYourLegacy, embodies this sentiment. Rather than getting stuck in the past and things we can’t alter, they want to encourage us to challenge the status quo and design the future we want to see. Whether we’re putting our voices towards a social movement, making more ethical shopping choices or taking up a scary new hobby, each day we’re slowly shaping our own legacies. It’s an empowering thought and one that we’ll be taking into the new year – a fresh start inspired by being the change that we want to see happen now.