Between MAFS & Love Is Blind, Are We All Turning Into Armchair Psychologists?

Sure, most people would hardly place much weight on our criticisms (despite seeing some pretty distressing behaviour on this season of MAFS), but the flippancy with which we throw around the language of pathology in relation to the behaviour of strangers on TV is disconcerting, to say the least. Psychology having entered the zeitgeist can be a double-edged sword. On the one end, as we learn more about psychology, it can help us navigate our own mental health, or understand our loved ones more. On the other, it’s led to a surge in these clinical terms being thrown around a little too liberally.