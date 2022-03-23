Between MAFS & Love Is Blind, Are We All Turning Into Armchair Psychologists?

Meghan tells me that it also helped her to empathise with the characters more. “I don’t believe it falls on the victim of a gaslighter to step up and stand up for themselves. I know it’s not that easy — if it was, there wouldn’t be a name for it — but it was helpful for me to feel like I could almost get a bird’s eye perspective on my situation, and my place in it,” she says. “I too didn’t listen to my loved ones and they probably wanted to shake me the way I wanted to shake [Melissa Rawson]. It was a real lightbulb moment.”