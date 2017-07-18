Ever since I watched The Grand Budapest Hotel, I've had only one question on my mind. How do I get a room there? I can't be the only one – who wouldn't want to stay in a pink palace with its own army of loyal, purple-suited staff? Once you start dreaming of marble-tiled thermal baths and chandelier-strung lobbies, that bargain Airbnb right by the airport begins to lose its charm.
Unfortunately for those desperate to sleep under M. Gustave's roof, The Grand Budapest Hotel doesn't actually exist. Wes Anderson took over an abandoned shopping centre in Germany for the location of the film, with all sets removed at the end of the shoot. Even the signature pink frontage was only a set piece.
But don't despair! From Havana to Prague to London, there are hotels all over the world which have the glamour, charm and aesthetic of our favourite fictional abode. From pink palaces to art nouveau arches to glass-domed walkways, we've found the perfect hotels for anyone who fancies bedding down with Wes Anderson (figuratively, of course).