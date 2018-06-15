If the movies, soaps and sitcoms were to be believed, every woman should expect giving birth to be an overwhelmingly emotional experience which reaches its peak the moment she first lays eyes on her newborn, at which point she should burst into tears of joy. It’s true that many women are overcome with emotion in the moments immediately after giving birth, but for others, that’s not the case, and for a multitude of reasons.
We spoke to four women who didn’t cry after giving birth, to hear their stories.