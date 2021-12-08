Pale & Numb Fingers? You Might Have Raynaud’s Disease

As to the link between primary Raynaud's and stress? "Emotional stress and upset can lead to a Raynaud's attack," says Emma, pointing out that the nerves in our body are important in regulating the size of blood vessels and controlling how they dilate or constrict to control blood flow. When these nerves are triggered during times of stress, the blood vessels will constrict, resulting in reduced blood flow to the extremities. "This allows more blood to flow to muscles, which is needed for the body's 'fight or flight' response in response to stress." This effect can be seen in contrast to other emotional states like embarrassment, where blood vessels in the skin dilate – leading to blushing.