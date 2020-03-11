Some people think that quote tattoos are overrated — or cheesy, or lame, or unoriginal. We're here to tell you that's not true.
Sure, there are some quotes that are so cliché you feel a little exhausted seeing them, like "everything happens for a reason" scrawled across someone's ankle or any line from The Great Gatsby poking out from underneath a sleeve. Even so, there are thousands upon thousands of other options out there. You just have to find the right one that speaks to your personality and aesthetic, something that won't ignite immediate regret.
Need some help? Ahead, we found 14 quote and text tattoos that won't make your tattoo artist roll their eyes.