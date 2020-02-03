I Felt Uncomfortable Exercising As A Queer Woman – Until Now

"I think from a very young age many of us have been put off being physical because of an inherent shame," they say over email. "That feeling of being wrong because you don't see anyone like you in a space that is supposed to make you feel better about yourself can compound anxieties around exercise or moving one's body in public, which is a shame because in our eyes, there isn't a better space to encourage feelings of euphoria and excitement. The wellness industry has a lot of work to do to make queer people feel accepted, so we set up Queer Circuits with a very clear manifesto: a safe space for our community to feel represented and encouraged. We don't body shame, we don't judge, and we try and ensure that there is a shared energy in our sessions, that no one feels afraid to ask questions or call something out."