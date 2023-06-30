Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
Watch
Shop
+More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Australia
More from Queerness Is
Living
“Belonging” As A Biracial Bisexual Is All About Fear And Freedom
Nina Miyashita
30 Jun 2023
Entertainment
I Want To Take Confidence Lessons From Kim Petras
Annie Black
22 Jun 2023
Wellness
What Is Asexuality, Really? We Asked A Sexologist
Nina Miyashita
19 Jun 2023
Queer Voices
I Shaved My Legs After 5 Years To Be A Bridesmaid — Here’s Why
Over five years ago, in a dopamine-filled moment of gender expression euphoria, I threw away my razor. I was in my early 20s and at the beginning of discov
by
Hannah Rimm
Relationships
What’s The Difference Between Polyamory & An Open Relations...
So much of what we understand about relationships and love comes not only from the people we know, but the TV shows, movies, and books we consume. The prob
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Relationships
Dating Apps Queer Women & Non-Binary People Will Actually Want To...
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Living
I’m Sick Of Trans People Only Being Celebrated For Their Resilien...
As a non-binary person, I’m tired of being celebrated for my resilience. This year, I just want to be celebrated for being hot. (I identify as trans and
by
Madison Godfrey
Living
Is It A Date Or Are We Just Hanging Out?
When I went on my first-ever date with a woman, I was pretty sure the intention had been clear from the outset. I’d asked her out for drinks in a very po
by
Nina Miyashita
LGBTQ+
Gen Z Are Twice As Likely To Identify As LGBTQ+
Gen Z are more than twice as likely to identify as LGBTQ+, new data from the ONS (Office for National Statistics) reveals. That’s according to the Ce
by
Nick Levine
Queer Voices
This Unlikely Hobby Helped Me Come Out Again
“Can I ask you something?” I said tentatively to my partner as we sat on the couch one evening In 2018. I had my phone in my hand, open to the applicat
by
Eva Recinos
Living
The Best Queer Ally I Ever Had Was My 1995 Honda Accord
I had my first kiss in the back seat of my 1995 Honda Accord. Well, first gay kiss that is. I had my first straight kiss in a school hallway as my peers ch
by
Shahamat Uddin
Living
Gen Z Are Officially Less Straight Than Any Other Age Group
Nearly 30% of Gen Z identify as something other than straight, according to a new report. Stonewall’s ‘Rainbow Britain’ report found that
by
Nick Levine
Queer Voices
My Absent Father Helped Me Understand Myself — And My Queerness
My dad made me gay. Definitely. Maybe. At the very least, his inability to see me as a person and not some “thing” to control and practice his tired, h
by
Jasmin Benward
LGBTQ+
What People Get Wrong About Bisexuality, According To 27 Bi Babes
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
Is It Ever Okay For Straight Actors To Play Queer Roles?
There is a question that’s been asked to death in recent years, as Hollywood reckons with the representation and diversity problems that have long plague
by
Kayla Kumari Upad...
Unbothered
Why I’m Only A Black Woman On Sundays
I am only a Black woman on Sundays. Let me clarify. I am a 21-year-old Black nonbinary person. I was assigned female at birth. My pronouns are
by
Reegan Saunders
Queer Voices
Coming Out in Lockdown: Finding My Bisexuality During the Pandemic
Ashwathi was a swipe right on an app. Ashwathi was a selfie of a badass with purple eyeshadow and lipstick, many rings and earrings, and a perfect scowl ?
by
Melanie Whyte
Entertainment
The
Heartstopper
Cast Had The Best Response To Anti-LGBTQ+...
On Saturday, more than a million people attended what is believed to be London’s biggest ever Pride parade. This year’s event was extra special
by
Nick Levine
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Queer Voices
10 People On Their Awkward, Joyful, Lonely & Poetic Coming-Out Ex...
Before it became a chaotic and uncontrollable CW mainstay, Pretty Little Liars was a young adult series that took up an entire shelf at the nearest Barnes
by
Lydia Wang
Queer Voices
An Open Secret: How My Queerness is Tied to Lesbians of Puerto Ri...
From the 1940s to the 1960s, Myrta Silva was one of the most famous Puerto Rican singers and songwriters, known internationally as the Queen of Guaracha. S
by
Mercedes Viera
Queer Voices
My Gay Stepdad Was All The Father I Needed
Moving to the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) was the worst day of my pre-adolescent life. My mother had the great idea of leaving our lives in New
by
Breanna Davis
TV & Netflix
11 Queer Romantic TV Shows Streaming On Netflix & Beyond
Nothing makes for better TV than a romance. Whether it’s “will-they-won’t-they” or forever from the jump, there’s nothing more exciting t
by
Katherine Singh
LGBTQ+
It’s Official: More Young People In The UK Identify As LGB ...
It’s official: we’re getting queerer as a nation. According to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more young peo
by
Nick Levine
Photography
These Tender Photos Capture Queer Culture In America’s Deep...
by
Joanna Cresswell
Spirit Guide
The Queer Tarot Deck Finally Launched — & It Couldn’t Be Qu...
Are you queer? Are you into tarot? Well, the best of both worlds has finally landed in your rainbow-tinted shop-a-verse. The much-anticipated Queer Tarot d
by
Mercedes Viera
The Floor Is Yours
Meet OfficiallyVeryGay, The Unofficial Gay Parents Of TikTok
Welcome to The Floor Is Yours, where we spotlight the creators behind the meaningful content on your FYP — because it’s not just about who they are, bu
by
Lexy White
LGBTQ+
What Does It Mean To ‘Look’ Non-Binary?
When I tell people I’m non-binary, I often get the same response: “But you don’t look non-binary!” It’s a frustrating comment but I under
by
JAKE HALL
Global News
Trans Women Are Three Times As Likely To Die, Landmark Study Finds
Trans women are nearly three times as likely to die as cisgender women, a landmark study has found. The study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endoc
by
Nick Levine
Photography
These Photos Of A Nomadic ‘Seductive Queertopia’ Are Making Us Wa...
In 2017, 33-year-old Los Angeles-based photographer Devyn Galindo purchased a VW Camper. Its exterior was a gorgeous olive green – real ’70s style
by
Joanna Cresswell
Single Files
For a Queer Indian Woman, I Dream About My Wedding Way Too Much
Living in a small remote town in the hills of India means that there is never much to do for entertainment — worse yet, internet connectivity is limited.
by
Nayanika
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT