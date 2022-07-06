Coming Out in Lockdown: Finding My Bisexuality During the Pandemic

Lidia Yuknavitch, one of my favourite queer writers, once said, “You have to understand that sexuality is omnipresent in your body — your entire life.” Sexuality is more than the physical act of sex itself. It gives us community, love, acceptance, boldness, and a better sense of self-expression. While I've always been bisexual, my queerness continues to be a journey rather than a static identity. There will be days I don't feel "queer enough" and days of pure queer joy.