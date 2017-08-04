So was that a moment for you when you were like… “I’m gonna do me” ?

Yeah! Coming from a West Indian background, there was so much pressure to be a doctor or a lawyer, an accountant. I chose a subject at uni that I didn’t enjoy because of pressure from my parents. The advice I would love to spread is that you don’t have to do what your parents tell you to do. For me, that is the surefire way to be unhappy. They have your best interests at heart, but that doesn’t always mean they’re right. And that goes for your friends, your boyfriend, everyone… You have to sit and listen to your inner voice at all times.