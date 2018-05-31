Meet Two Women Daring To Defy Convention

As with most of us, fashion, beauty and how they live their lives are all tied up together for Char and Gina. "I love hair and makeup and can still want to change the law," quips Gina. "I can be into politics and shoes, you know?" Despite her experience at BST, Gina wants to make sure that nothing stands in the way of her and her freedom to be herself. "I went to a festival after it happened and didn't pack any skirts because I was too scared. But you're not the stylist of your own sexual abuse. Fashion shouldn't be something that you use to protect yourself from sexual harassment, it's creative expression."